More Car Porn, Faked Images Of Tesla's Model S

Tesla is like Apple, except without the gobs of cash and proven track record of delivering solid products. Tesla has a lot of fanoys though. It generates loads of hype also.

Witness this faked image from Wired on what the electric automaker might have in mind for its sedan the Model S. Why aren’t they working on more pressing stories? Beats us, but with all the crap we write, we’re not going to call anyone out. It was probably a fun side project. Enjoy the fake pic and dream of one day sitting in the real thing. It’ll only cost you $1,000 a month for four years.

