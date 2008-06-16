Oil to $139.89 on Wimpy Saudi Production Increase

Crude oil to $139.89 in New York, a new record. A further weakened dollar is partly to blame, but concerns about the Saudi’s ability “to open up the spigot” are more important.



A source close to the Saudi oil industry told CNBC.com that Saudi Arabia’s pledge to boost oil production by 500,000 barrels per day may not be achievable.

