More Brick Walls For Tony Abbott: Paid Parental Scheme Put In The "Too-Hard Basket" - For Now

Picture: Getty Images

Australia’s Prime Minister Tony Abbott has lost the battle for his paid parental leave scheme – for now.

Fairfax reports his proposed policy, which would see mothers receive up to $50,000 plus superannuation for six months’ leave, has been put in the “too-hard basket” as his government struggles to get its basic budget measures through the Senate.

Yesterday Peter Dutton showed signs he might be willing to compromise on the $7 GP fee which like Abbott’s $5.5 million PPL scheme is unlikely to pass the Senate.

The argument from the Opposition is that any version of a PPL scheme would be a burden on the voting public and the country’s economy.

