This year's bowl games have 15 teams without a winning record and that's OK

Not including the College Football Playoff championship game, this season will feature a record 40 bowl games. In order to fill those games, we will also see a record number of teams without a winning record, 15, including three teams with a losing record.

Not only is that OK, we have actually reached the point where more teams with losing records should be allowed to play in bowl games.

The feeling is that allowing teams without winning records into bowl games lessens the sanctity of the bowl system. But let’s face it, that ship has sailed. At this point, there is no harm in letting every team play one extra game at the end of the season, in a place they might not normally play, against a team they may not normally face.

And if ESPN2 airs a bowl game in mid-December between two 2-10 teams on Wednesday afternoon instead of a “First Take” re-run, everybody will be fine.

NOW WATCH: Take the IQ test that every NFL rookie has to take



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.