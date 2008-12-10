More Booze For Google Revenues (GOOG)

Google opened its ad products to beer advertisers at the end of October. Now the hard liquor and wine advertisers are welcome, too.



Google says it made the change due to “advertiser feedback we’ve received over the years,” but we believe that’s a nice way of saying the company sees chance to open a new line of recession-friendly revenue.

That’s story of Google’s (GOOG) fourth quarter: how it has squeezed new and increased revenues out of so many of its properties — putting 75% more ads on its search results pages, serving ads for the first time against Google Finance, Google News and Google Images, and serving new types of ads against Google Maps, YouTube search and mobile devices iPhone and GPhone.

All this while Google’s cut costs, paring down travel, food and contractors.

Our theory has been that Google is either trying to “shock and awe” a sceptical Wall Street or is scrambling to even meet low expectations. Citi analyst Mark Mahaney weighed in yesterday to suggest that estimates for Google’s Q4 are still too high.

