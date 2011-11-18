More Betty White Fanfare -- NBC Is Doing A Special Broadcast Of Her 90th Birthday Party

If you thought the obsession with Betty White was ending anytime soon, think again. She’s just getting started.



America’s sweetheart turns 90 in January, and this December NBC is throwing her a big birthday party — and then broadcasting it.

Her actual birthday is January 17th, and the show will air sometime around then.

Expected guests include alumni of “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and cast members of her newest show “Hot in Cleveland.”

And, she’s going to be taking over reality television soon, too with her upcoming NBC hidden-camera show “Off Their Rockers.”

