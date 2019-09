Hey, the stock market isn’t reacting positively to Bernanke’s too-hawkish testimony, but the strong dollar folks are happy. (Right?)



The dollar is surging, the euro is tanking, the 10-year is at 2.901, and gold is tanking.

KING DOLLAR INDEED!

Photo: FinViz

