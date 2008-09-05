Unemployment Soars To 6.1%

Nonfarm payrolls shrank in August by 84,000 versus the mean estimate of 75,000. This is up sharply from from the 60,000 in July. The unemployment rate spiked to 6.1%, way ahead of the 5.8% consensus estimate and higher than the 5.7% rate in July.



Over the past year, the unemployment rate has jumped by 1.4 points, with most of the increase coming in the past four months. (Does Phil Gramm still think we’re just a nation of whiners?)

On the positive side, hourly earnings rose by 0.4%, which was slightly higher than the 0.3% mean estimate.

Release



Graph courtesy Briefing.com

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.