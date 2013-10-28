Picture: Fleetwood Mac

Rock group Fleetwood Mac has cancelled its Australian tour because band member John McVie is due to have treatment for cancer.

Starting November 10, the group was to play 14 gigs in Sydney, the Hunter Valley, Melbourne, Geelong, Brisbane, Adelaide, Perth and Auckland.

“We are sorry to not be able to play these Australian and New Zealand dates,” Fleetwood Mac said on its website and Facebook page.

“We hope our Australian and New Zealand fans as well as Fleetwood Mac fans everywhere will join us in wishing John and his family all the best.”

John McVie, one of the co founding and original members of Fleetwood Mac is now scheduled to be in treatment for cancer.

Fleetwood Mac was formed in the late 1960s. The 1977 Rumours is said the be the fourth best selling album of all time.

Ticket refunds will be available from today.

Now read More Bad News In Rock: Fleetwood Mac Have Pulled Out Of Their Australian Tour

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.