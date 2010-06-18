More Bad News For Newspaper Folks: Even After Firing 88% Of Its Newsroom SeattlePI.com Is Still Losing Money

Seattlepi.com is discovering the hard way that it’s tough to support 17 editorial folks on 4 million uniques.



(But other models will work, so don’t despair for local news…)

Bill Richards, Crosscut:

Since it folded the print Post-Intelligencer 15 months ago, Hearst Corp. has kept the P-I brand alive here with its spinoff seattlepi.com website. But the website’s truncated 17-member reporting staff, and its reliance on pictures of cats and pinups to draw visitors, make it clear it is a work in progress and a holding action for some sort of digital news operation still to come…

The website has not generated a profit for Hearst, according to an interview in March by Hearst’s Seattle Media General Manager Pat Balles with KIRO-fm radio. Balles said the site was headed for profit, and was generating about 4 million unique visitors monthly — roughly the same traffic it had when the print P-I folded — but Balles gave no date for moving into the black.

(via iwantmedia.com)

