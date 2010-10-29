More Bad News For Mozilla: Firefox 4 Pushed Back To 2011

Mozilla is pushing back the release of Firefox 4 until “early 2011,” the company just announced.



That’s bad news for the already struggling browser. Firefox established itself as the second most-popular browser, driven in part by its popularity among tech-savvy users. Google’s Chrome has since taken over that demographic, and is rapidly catching up in overall marketshare.

Firefox 4 is supposed to address many of the technical complaints that are driving away its users.

We’ll have to wait a little longer to see.

(via Mashable)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.