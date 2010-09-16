More Bad News For Housing, As Foreclosures Gather Steam Again

Are we seeing the next wave of the housing decline that everyone’s been waiting for?



Foreclosure activity — which would certainly be a key spur — is back on the rise, says RealtyTrac:

RealtyTrac the leading online marketplace for foreclosure properties, today released its U.S. Foreclosure Market Report™ for July 2010, which shows that foreclosure filings — default notices, scheduled auctions and bank repossessions — were reported on 325,229 properties in July, a nearly 4 per cent increase from the previous month but a nearly 10 per cent decrease from July 2009. One in every 397 U.S. housing units received a foreclosure filing during the month.

“July marked the 17th consecutive month with a foreclosure activity total exceeding 300,000,” said James J. Saccacio, chief executive officer of RealtyTrac. “Declines in new default notices, which were down on a year-over-year basis for the sixth straight month in July, have been offset by near-record levels of bank repossessions, which increased on a year-over-year basis for the eighth straight month.”

Here’s how the worst states look:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.