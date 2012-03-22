MORE BAD NEWS: British Retail Sales Fall 0.8%, Markets Get Worse

Photo: Flickr Mario Sanchez Prada

First we got bad Chinese PMI numbers. Then we got horrible eurozone PMI numbers.Now we have disappointing British numbers. Retail sales fell 0.8 per cent in February.



Economists were looking for a decline of 0.5 per cent.

Markets were already down ahead of the UK data, but they managed to get worse.

US futures are now down 75 points.

