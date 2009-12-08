More Bad News About Goldman's New Art

Nobody likes the huge painting installed in Goldman’s other entrance either.



The Business Insider wrote earlier about Goldman employees thinking the mural Blankfein commissioned for their new 200 West HQ is ugly and a huge waste of $10 million.

Turns out Goldman Sachs wasted another $5 million on this painting (right), on display in their other entrance and visible from the street.

Nobody thinks this one is any good either.

At least the big bright mural has two names, both “Sunrise, Sunset,” and “The Windmill, The Water, and The Grain.” This one doesn’t even have one name.

Julie Mehretu’s piece is meant to show the history of global trade capital and commerce, but she has not yet decided what to call it.

Mehretu was at Goldman last week to name the piece, but then told the building to take the title down. Apparently she keeps naming it and then changing her mind and unnaming it.

The painting has been named two or three times already, and is now “Untitled,” until further notice.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.