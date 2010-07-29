More Awesome Numbers From Germany's Big Corporate Giants

The economic headlines out of Germany continue to be a marvel, and the latest earnings are no exception.
Real quickly now, here’s three:
FAZ.net: Chemical maker BASF beat expectations, saw earnings rise 94% from last year, and raised its guidance.
Der Spiegel: Volkswagen says earnings tripled from last year.
Der Spiegel: Siemens beat earnings expectations, says new orders were up over 20% from last year, while raising its outlook for the year.
Maybe now do you get why Angela Merkel isn’t keen to spend more on stimulus?
