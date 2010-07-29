More Awesome Numbers From Germany's Big Corporate Giants

Joe Weisenthal
The economic headlines out of Germany continue to be a marvel, and the latest earnings are no exception.

Real quickly now, here’s three:

FAZ.net: Chemical maker BASF beat expectations, saw earnings rise 94% from last year, and raised its guidance.

Der Spiegel: Volkswagen says earnings tripled from last year.

Der Spiegel: Siemens beat earnings expectations, says new orders were up over 20% from last year, while raising its outlook for the year.

Maybe now do you get why Angela Merkel isn’t keen to spend more on stimulus?

