More Awesome Numbers From Germany's Big Corporate Giants

The economic headlines out of Germany continue to be a marvel, and the latest earnings are no exception.



Real quickly now, here’s three:

FAZ.net: Chemical maker BASF beat expectations, saw earnings rise 94% from last year, and raised its guidance.

Der Spiegel: Volkswagen says earnings tripled from last year.

Der Spiegel: Siemens beat earnings expectations, says new orders were up over 20% from last year, while raising its outlook for the year.

Maybe now do you get why Angela Merkel isn’t keen to spend more on stimulus?

