More Australians are becoming vegetarians, and this is where they live

The latest research shows Australians increasingly turning away from meat and toward vegetables.

The number of Australian adults whose diet is all or almost vegetarian has risen to almost 2.1 million or 11.2% of the population this year from 1.7 million people (or 9.7%) in 2012.

The latest findings from Roy Morgan Research show the shift towards vegetarianism has been most striking in New South Wales where there has been 30% growth in this kind of diet.

As of March this year, 12.4% of people living in NSW agreed that: “The food I eat is all, or almost all, vegetarian.” Four years ago it was only 9.5%.

However, Australia still tops the list of meat eating developed countries with each person on average consuming nearly 100kg of meat a year, or around 250g a day.

In Australia Vegetarians are more likely to live in capital cities than in regional or rural areas.

Sydney is the capital with the greatest proportion of residents who eat little or no meat at 14.4%, ahead of Hobart with 13.3% and Melbourne at 12.7%.

Here’s the breakdown across Australia:

Source: Roy Morgan

“Whether people are embracing a less meat-heavy diet for health, environmental or animal-welfare reasons, the fact remains that this trend looks set to continue,” says Norman Morris at Roy Morgan Research.

In Western Australia, 10.9% of adults adopted a meat-free diet, up from 8.7% in 2012. In South Australia, it’s 10.4%, up from 8.5%.

Tasmania leads the nation with the highest proportion of those who eat little or no meat at 12.7%, up from 12.2%.

Queensland is the state least inclined towards vegetarianism with 9.2%, up from 8.3%.

