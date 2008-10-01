More AOL Shutdowns: Journals, Hometown Axed (TWX)

AOL’s slimdown strategy continues, as the portal continues to drop small units throughout the company. The newest cuts: AOL Journals, a blog service, and AOL Hometown, a Web page creator/hosting service. Both are gone at the end of the month.



We’re assuming there will be attendant personnel cuts, but we also assume these won’t be substantial, because we can’t imagine there were many people working on these projects to begin with. With an estimated 100,000 users, AOL Journals doesn’t even qualify as a niche blogging service. And from what we can tell, AOL Hometown is as anachronistic as a dial-up ISP: At this point, the only real purpose the 10-year-old service seems to have is hosting images, etc., for AOL Journal users.

AOL promises Journal users that it will make it easy for them to migrate their posts to another service, but simply tells Hometown users to save their stuff and figure out some other place to store it.

