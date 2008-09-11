More AOL Firings: "Shared Services" Group Whacked

A source reports that a small bunch of folks were let go at AOL today, including 5-10 in the new “Shared Services” group (the new orphan team that will sit between Programming and Access and not weigh down either division’s financial performance).



Anyone else?

Our condolences to those who got canned. And we thank you for one more opportunity to post the marvellous au revoir video from last fall’s mass-sackings at AOL France.

(Enter the password “aollover“–AOL lover–in the box below, and you’ll be able to see it. Just do it–it’s worth the effort. This heroic single-shot video may well outlast the company.)



Reader synopsis: “AOL office in Paris. starts with “to a lost love”. people show their affection for AOL. but in the end, it shows a sign “2000 square meters to let”…

