More Angels For Path 101

Charlie O’Donnell and Alex Lines close out 2007 by announcing a new set of angel investors for Path 101, their “career discovery” startup. The roundup:• Allen Reed, former CEO of GM Asset Management, current Goldman Sachs consultant.

• Charles Froland, CEO of Performance Equity Management, a private equity fund of funds spun out of GM.

• Larry Rusoff, MD at Performance Equity

• Jay Rand, co-chair of Manatt’s Venture Capital and Technology Practice Group

• Matt Blumberg, CEO of Return Path



This is second leg of a same round Charlie first announced in November; at that time, our understanding was that he was looking to raise $350,000, and we guessed that the company would be valued at $2 milion – $3 million.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.