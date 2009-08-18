More And More People Pre-Pay Their Own Funeral

In times like these, you want to spend your money on the most certain, predictable things. And nothing is more certain than death…



Telegraph UK: The Co-operative Funeralcare said it had seen a 28pc increase in the like-for-like sales of funeral plans, under which people can pay for their funeral in monthly instalments before they die, during the first half of 2009.

The group attributed the increase to a loss of confidence in other types of savings and investments that would traditionally have been used to cover funeral costs, the returns on which have suffered as a result of the economic downturn.

Apparently death has suffered from inflation in the last five years (in the UK; we’re not sure about the US), as the cost of the average funeral has jumped from £1,965 to £2,573.

Anyway, this kind of financial discpline and pre-planning can only be good news for the Brits.

