More Ammo For Matt Taibbi On Goldman

Matt Taibbi got fresh ammunition for his on-going critique of Goldman Sachs (GS) today.



As we’ve noted, The Wall Street Journal revealed Goldman gives top clients its analyst tips in advance, and The New York Times wrote about the case of Sergey Aleynikov, who stole Goldman’s high-frequency trading program.

That, Taibbi says, fits into his argument about Goldman being a Vampire Squid on the U.S. economy:

Taibblog: Both of these stories have a common theme. The people who are actively innovating on Wall Street are all involved in the business of gaming the system to take advantage of short-term price swings. The people who invest money for the long-term and stick with their investments are punished in this environment.

