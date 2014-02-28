Why More Americans Plan To Work Forever

Financial concerns may be one factor fueling the growing trend of Baby Boomers pushing off retirement until their late 60’s or early 70’s, but a new infographic from financial planning and advice team Goal Investor shows that plenty of these Boomers are actually staying in the workforce because they want to.

A full 25 million Americans between the ages of 44 and 70 are interested in launching a new business venture, while 31 million are interested in pursuing an encore career. Why do they want to work forever? Some say they hope to stay active and productive, and others cite a desire to have a positive impact on their community through their work.

Check out the graphic below on why some Baby Boomers are planning to work as long as they can:

