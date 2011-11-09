Meet The Growing Number Of Americans Who Want To Move Abroad

Photo: justinwyne
A growing number of Americans is thinking about turning expat, according to a survey by America Wave and Zogby International.The share of Americans planning to relocate increased to 2.5 per cent from 0.8 per cent in 2009. If this number describes the entire population, that means around 6 million Americans are planning on leaving the country.
America Wave’s Bob Adams (a Business Insider contributor) found that single people, political conservatives and men were more likely to be in this group.
A shocking 40% of young people said they were thinking about relocating, though few in this group had concrete plans to do so.
Reasons to leave America may include better weather and a better jobs market.
The number of Americans definitely planning to relocate has grown by more than 1.5 per cent since 2009
5.1 per cent of people aged 25-34 haven't made the final decision yet, but are in the planning stages for relocation
People earning less than $50,000 per year are 2.7 per cent more likely to leave the country than those earning between $50,000 and $75,000
The number of self-identified investors looking to move abroad has grown by nearly 2 per cent since 2009
