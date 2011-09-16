More Americans, Independents favour Obama Jobs Plan, Though Congress Still Isn't Going To Pass It

Photo: Wikipedia

A plurality of Americans say they support President Barack Obama’s jobs plan, a new Gallup poll finds, but Congressional leaders on both sides of the aisle are in no hurry to move forward with the plan.While nearly a quarter of those polled say they don’t know enough about the plan to have an opinion, 45 per cent say they support the plan and 32 per cent oppose it.



Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid said he would not move forward with the bill until October at earliest — despite Obama’s calls for Congress to “pass this bill now.” Democrats are reportedly wary of supporting the bill.

Speaker of the House John Boehner criticised Obama’s calls for tax increases on the wealthy to pay for the bill.



