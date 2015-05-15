More Americans are switching from Android to iPhones, according to this chart

Apple CEO Tim Cook stressed during its most recent earnings call that Apple is seeing a higher number of “switchers,” that is, people swapping their Android-powered smartphones for iPhones. In fact, he said the current iPhone lineup had the highest Android switcher rate in “any of the last three launches in the three previous years.”

The latest US smartphone market data seem to prove him right. According to the chart below by BI Intelligence, based on data from comScore, Apple had 42.6% of the US market share in the first quarter of 2015, up 1.3 percentage points from the same quarter of last year. Apple sold about 61 million iPhones globally in the last quarter alone, a 40% jump year-over-year. By contrast, Android lost about 0.7 percentage points in the US, although it’s still the market leader with a 52.4% share.

With about 25% of the US market still not using smartphones, there seems to be a chance for Apple to overtake Android as the biggest smartphone provider in the US. Yet BI Intelligence predicts that won’t be happening any time soon, as late smartphone adopters tend to choose the cheaper Android alternatives over the more expensive iPhones.

