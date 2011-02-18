More Amazing Details About The Friendship Of Indicted Insider Traders Don Longueuil And Noah Freeman

We were aware that alleged insider trader, Don Longueuil, and Noah Freeman, who pleaded guilty to fraud charges two weeks ago, were good friends.



We’d previously found out that the pair, who have both been ensnared in the FBI’s massive insider trading probe, were longtime buddies who met in Boston when they were both doing consulting work.

But they were much closer than that, according to the WSJ. To give you an idea of how close —

The two men had been there for each other, friends say, through the tough times—including a failed romance—and the good. Mr. Longueuil was the best man at Mr. Freeman’s 2009 wedding, and Mr. Freeman was to return the favour this month as a groomsman when Mr. Longueuil got married.

Friendship’s don’t get much closer than the “best man” gig.

Don Long and and Freeman worked together at SAC Capital (in fact, they were even fired together, back in January 2010 “for poor performance”).They ice skated together. They vacactioned together in Utah and New Hampshire. Until Freeman betrayed their friendship by recording Longueil with a wire late last year at his apartment, and tried four times to get him to admit to insider trading.

Even the women in their lives are longtime friends. Longueuil’s fiancée, Mackenzie Mudgett, and Freeman’s wife, Hannah England, also knew each other from their college days, “reaching back to Princeton University’s rowing team.”

According to the WSJ, they met “through a shared interest in ice skating” and both skated competetively with the Bay State Speedskating Club in Massachusetts.

After meeting in Boston where they were both working, they became close. Freeman even helped his buddy get a job with Connecticut hedge fund Empire Capital.

And apparently, Don Long was instrumental in helping Freeman get through a break-up with his then-fiancée. When she broke off the impending nuptials, Freeman came unglued. Apparently Freeman told others later on, “I needed Don to get me out of bed this morning.”

Then they both scored jobs with hedge fund monolith, SAC Capital. Freeman worked in the Boston office, and Don Long traded out of the firm’s tech-focused tech division, CR Intrinsic, in New York.

According to the WSJ, “Freeman obtained a guaranteed two-year, $2 million contract from SAC plus 20% of profits generated in his portfolio.”

At Freeman’s 2009 wedding to a woman called Hannah England, in Southport in Maine, Don Long was the best man. Apparently he wore “a blue blazer, light blue tie and khakis matching the groom.” Then when Longeueil proposed to his lady, Mackenzie Mudgett on a ski trip to Vail, he asked Freeman to be a best man.

That wedding was supposed to happen on the 26th of this month. The couple postponed the ceremony, understandably.

Here’s the story of how the FBI used Freeman to “tickle the wire” and turn against his best friend >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.