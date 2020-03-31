More alcohol purchase limits are in place at retailers including Dan Murphy's, BWS and Aldi, as spending at bottle shops jumps 86%

Image: Getty

More alcohol purchasing restrictions have been put on retailers to address demand spikes amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Customers are limited to 2 cases of beer, cider or pre-mix drinks, 12 bottles of wine, 2 casks of cask wine and 2 bottles of spirits.

The limits apply to liquor stores including Dan Murphy’s, BWS, Aldi and Coles Liquor.

Liquor retailers have placed further restrictions on alcohol to address spikes in demand triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.

Under the temporary restrictions, customers are limited to 2 cases of beer, cider or pre-mix drinks, 12 bottles of wine, 2 casks of cask wine (10L in total) and 2 bottles of spirits (2L in total). And you are limited to two categories of alcohol.

These restrictions, however, don’t apply in Western Australia as it has its own statewide limits.

The changes come from national industry body Retail Drinks Australia, which represents retail liquor stores. It’s a voluntary initiative from participating stores including Dan Murphy’s, Coles Liquor, BWS, Aldi and Independent Brands, which owns The Bottle-O and IGA Liquor.

It comes after BWS and Dan Murphy’s set initial limits on the amount of alcohol people could purchase.

Retail Drinks CEO Julie Ryan said in a statement the decision was sparked by concerns from the government that customer buying behaviour in liquor stores could lead to similar shortages that major supermarkets faced.

She emphasised though, that there are no supply issues at breweries, wineries and distilleries.

“It was clear that uncertainty on the impact of supply following the closure of pubs, clubs and restaurants last week caused some people to purchase differently,” Ryan said.

“We want to now send a clear message bottle shops remain an essential service and there are no issues of supply. These temporary measures will ensure that all consumers can continue to access their favourite drinks when they decide to make a purchase.”

Research from Commonwealth Bank found spending on alcohol has increased 34% compared to a year ago. In particular, spending on alcohol from bottleshops is up 86% compared to the same week last year.

Spending on alcohol services like pubs and clubs is down 49% following the closures announced by the government.

