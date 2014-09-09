As Apple Gears Up To Announce A New iPhone, Google's Eric Schmidt Tweeted This Cartoon

Google is such a looming, powerful force in the tech industry that its leaders don’t need to spend much time worrying about competitors.

Obviously, it didn’t start out that way. Chairman Eric Schmidt and Google’s former SVP of Products Jonathan Rosenberg are publishing a book later this month called “How Google Works.”

It will document what Schmidt and Rosenberg learned by helping Google grow. (It’s the second book from the pair. In 2013, they published a book called “The New Digital Age: Transforming Nations, Businesses, and Our Lives” about how the mobile industry is changing the world. )

Schmidt has been teasing the new book by releasing cartoons on Twitter and Google+.

On the eve before Apple announces its new iPhone and other devices, Schmidt couldn’t help but give a round of applause for Android. He wrote:

When +Google takes on a new venture, we aim for success by making great products and working hard to expand people’s access to them. Take +Android for example. When we launched the first Android release in 2008, only a few million people had access to smartphones (essentially iPhone owners). Fast forward six years and more than 1 billion people now have the power of a supercomputer in their pockets, thanks to Android. A glance around most major cities will tell you that the iPhone and iPad aren’t doing too badly either. In my book, that’s a win for everyone. #HowGoogleWorks #android #google #apple #iphone

And he shared this cartoon:

