Even as moral hazard led to the economic crisis of 2008, Financial Times columnist John Authers thinks “moral hazard is even greater coming out of the crisis than it was going in.”



Will the recovery we’re experiencing right now lead us into a much worse situation? John Authers tells us what he thinks and talks about his book The Fearful Rise Of Markets.

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei

