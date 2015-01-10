Look Inside This Awesome Speakeasy Bar Hidden On The Showroom Floor At CES

When I came across accessory maker Mophie’s booth at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show, I assumed it would be like any of the other exhibits.

Tons of the company’s battery cases for smartphones were on display outside of a giant black structure that I had assumed was a meeting space for Mophie executives and the thousands of press members and customers that attended the show.

As it turns out, I was wrong.

Mophie had a fully furnished bar inside its booth. The company held a private event there on Thursday just as the show was winding down.

Some attendees tweeted out photos during the event, too.

Chilling at @mophie‘s absolutely insane #ces booth/speakeasy in the middle of north hall. pic.twitter.com/8DQdlPisqR

— Lee Hutchinson (@Lee_Ars) January 8, 2015

