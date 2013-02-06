Mophie Has Announced Its New Battery Extender For The iPhone 5

Mophie’s Juice Pack is the go-to product when iPhone battery life begins to suffer, and the company today announced a new model that will work for the iPhone 5.
The Juice Pack is a case that has a battery built into it. When your iPhone’s battery starts to get too low, flip a switch on the case and the Juice Pack will begin charging your phone back up.
Extremely handy.
The device will be available for sale on February 14 and will cost $79.99.
