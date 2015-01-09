One Of The Best iPhone Accessories Is Finally Coming To The iPhone 6 Plus

Mophie announced this week that its Juice Pack battery case is coming to the iPhone 6 Plus in either late February or early March.

Mophie’s case will be among the few options iPhone 6 Plus owners have when it comes to battery extenders, along with some other cases from MOTA and i-Blason.

A battery case is exactly what it sounds like — a case for your phone that’s also capable of giving it some extra juice. There’s a Lightning dock connector on the inside that connects to your iPhone once you slide it into the case.

Mophie claims its newest Juice Pack will add an additional 60% of battery life to your iPhone 6 Plus.

It’s a lot like the Juice Pack’s Mophie has released in the past, but with a slightly tweaked design. The bottom portion of the Juice Pack with the charger used to snap off so that you could easily fit your phone in the case. Now, the top part pops off instead so the charger can stay connected to the case.

The new iPhone 6 Plus case will cost $US100 — just like Mophie’s other battery sleeves. That’s more expensive than both MOTA’s ($US90) and i-Blason’s ($US75) cases.

I didn’t get to test the Juice Pack yet, but I did slip my iPhone 6 Plus into it to get a feel for how much bulk it adds. Naturally, it does make your phone slightly heftier, but not to the point where it becomes an annoyance. If you’re on your phone all the time and find yourself quickly wearing down its battery, it’s probably a worthwhile trade off.

We’ve given Mophie’s battery packs excellent reviews in the past, so we’re looking forward to giving this one a full test drive soon.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.