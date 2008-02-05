MoPhap Becomes Ringleader Digital, Raises $6 Million

NY-based mobile ad company MoPhap has changed its name to Ringleader Digital and has raised a $6 million Series A funding round led by W2 Group, a marketing firm.

Ringleader’s software takes mobile ads from a variety of sources — its own ad network, third-party ad networks, publishers’ in-house ad sales, etc. — and serves them up to phone browsers, targeting by wireless carrier, mobile phone make/model, device features, geography, etc. Release.

