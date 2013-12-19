Moovit, The Transit App That Helps You Avoid Crowded Subways And Buses, Just Raised $US28 Million

Moovit, a social transit and mapping application, just closed a $US28 million round led by Sequoia Capital with participation from its existing investors BRM Group and Gemini Israel Ventures.

Like the social mapping app Waze, Moovit helps you find the fastest, least crowded route by tracking the movements of its users and then syncing that up with official transit data.

Moovit is currently live in 100 cities. It plans on using the funding to improve its existing service in those cities and expand into additional markets.

As part of the deal, Gili Raanan of Sequoia will join the Moovit board.

The transit and navigation space has been heating up lately. Back in June, Google bought Waze for a reported $US1 billion. This year alone, Apple bought HopStop and Embark, two public transit apps.

Waze doesn’t affect Google’s public transit offerings, but it’s still a great option for accessing accurate public transit schedules and times. Embark is superb at working underground to let you know how much longer you’ll have to wait for an unreliable train, such as the notorious G train in Brooklyn. And HopStop works great for planning trips.

Moovit faces some stiff competition, but it does have the advantage of pulling in reports of delays and other data from its user base.

Each day, Moovit’s 3 million users generate more than 10 million reports. Users can report things like how crowded a train is, its cleanliness, driver competence, Wi-Fi, air conditioning problems, etc.

The app, which is available for iOS and Android, and has raised $US31.5 million to date.

