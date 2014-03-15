An Ex-Apple Engineer Made An Intelligent Wristband That Wants To Become Your New Coach

Moov Click to enlarge this image of the Moov

Most fitness trackers are capable of telling you how far you’ve run, the calories you’ve burned, and how your performance has changed over a certain period of time.

New fitness tracker Moov, however, uses 3D motion detection to analyse your movement at a more detailed level.

Moov is the brainchild of former Apple engineer Nikola Hu, Microsoft Research sensor expert Meng Li, and former Microsoft associate researcher Tony Yuan.

The band will launch this summer, and the company just announced that it’s preparing a second batch of wristbands that will launch in the fall. Moov boasts that it’s already nearing $US1 million in preorder sales just 14 days after it launched a crowdfunding campaign on its website.

Rather than collecting health data and presenting it in a chart like many fitness devices, Moov is capable of providing nearly real-time feedback thanks to its 3D gesture detection. The gadget is designed to not only tell its wearer how he or she is performing, but to also provide tips and act as a virtual coach. For example, if you’re using it while boxing, the tracker will tell you how fast your punching and can also pinpoint the exact rotation of your wrist.

When the initial batch of Moov devices launches this summer for $US69.95, it will support activities such as running, biking, swimming, cardio boxing and weight training. Each activity get its own app for iPhone, with an Android version launching in the early fall.

