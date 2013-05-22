Devastating Moore, Oklahoma Tornado Is Officially An EF5

The huge tornado that destroyed Moore is officially an EF5 level event, according to the AP. That means it probably reached wind speeds higher than 200 miles per hour.



The Weather Channel’s Mike Seidel said that the path maxed out at 1.3 miles wide, and ran 17 miles while the tornado was touching the Earth for 40 minutes.

There’s also frightening new sped-up satellite footage from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration of the deadly Midwestern tornado swarm materialising out of nothing.

The service does not say how many are in the image. CNN says as many as 28 tornadoes were reported in Oklahoma, Kansas, Illinois, and Iowa (some of those reports might have been of the same tornado).

The National Weather Service office in Norman, Oklahoma, says there were “several” EF4 tornadoes.



