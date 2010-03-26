Moore Capital's Arrested Trader Is "Deeply Distressed" At The Suggestion He Was Part Of Any Insider Trading

Julian Rifat, Moore Capital’s lone exectution trader who was arrested in an insider trading sting, said through his lawyers that he is innocent and “deeply distressed” by the allegations.



Reuters found a statement on Rifat’s lawyer’s website that says:

“Mr Rifat denies the allegations that have been made against him. He has not been charged with any offence.”

“Mr Rifat is deeply distressed by the accusation and is working to clear his name as soon as possible. It would not be appropriate for us or for him to comment further at this stage in light of the fact that the investigation is on-going.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.