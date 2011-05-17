Moore Capital Dumps Financials And Ramps Up Energy Holdings

Photo: turtletrader.com

Louis Bacon’s Moore Capital Management bought huge new stakes in the energy sector last quarter, according to the hedge fund’s latest 13F.Energy purchases represented the biggest sector increase in Moore’s portfolio — increasing by 12.8%. Energy now accounts for 19.5% of the portfolio.



Moore opened new stakes in EOG amd Massey, and increased its stake in Xcel Energy.

Meanwhile, the hedge fund dumped AngloGold.

But the biggest overall cut was to Bacon’s financials holdings, which decreased by 27.4%.

Moore’s 10 Largest Holdings are:

Alcon Assured Guaranty XCel Energy Genzyme Marathon Target EOG Petrohawk Massey Energy Hertz

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.