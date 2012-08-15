Louis Bacon's Moore Capital Dumped JPMorgan And Wells Fargo In Q2

Photo: turtletrader.com

Billionaire hedge fund manager Louis Bacon, the founder of Moore Capital Management, just released his 13F regulatory filing. According to the filing fo the second quarter ended June 30, 2012, Moore Capital has exited its positions in JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo.



Moore previously had 6,465,000 in JPMorgan Chase and 6,825,000 shares in Wells Fargo, the 13F for Q1 shows. Moore also had 750,000 Calls in Wells Fargo for the first quarter and 75,000 Puts for JPMorgan, the filing shows.

Moore recently made headlines when he told investors in a letter that he plans to return $2 billion because the main fund may be too big to match past returns.

