Moonves: We Don't Know Who's Going To Watch College Football Online. Maybe People Stuck In An Airport?

CBS is simulcasting college football online this fall, but CEO Les Moonves says that’s more of an experiment than a business. Why? He’s just not sure anyone will be watching:



On a Saturday afternoon I think people would rather watch their HD screen live than stream it on their computer, unless they’re in an airport, perhaps.

┬áSo, as we reported Monday, CBS won’t be selling ads against broadcasts of SEC football games online. Rather, they’ll offer the games as a freebee for TV advertisers.

Moonves explained the rationale: The March Madness college basketball tournament has a built-in audience of people who can only get the games on the Web, either because they’re at work and or because they want to watch a matchup not being shown in their market. That’s why viewers flocked to it and they were able to charge advertisers $24 million to reach them. But we have to agree with Les on this one: Hard to scare up much Web audience for this one.

