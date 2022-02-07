‘Moonfall’ is the biggest box-office flop of the year so far

Patrick Wilson in ‘Moonfall.’ Lionsgate

“Moonfall,” which cost $150 million to produce, earned just $10 million in its opening weekend.

It follows a string of box-office disappointments for director Roland Emmerich.

“Jackass Forever” took the top spot at the box office over the weekend.

Director Roland Emmerich’s latest disaster movie, “Moonfall,” opened in theaters over the weekend to a disastrous box office.

The movie, which stars Halle Berry and Patrick Wilson, earned $10 million domestically in its debut weekend. It cost $150 million to produce, making it the biggest box-office flop of the year so far.

Universal’s “The 355,” which premiered in January, also flopped with a $4 million opening off of a $75 million budget. It has since earned just $23 million worldwide.

“Moonfall” narrowly edged out “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” which made $9.6 million in its eighth weekend in theaters. Its domestic total is now $748 million.

Emmerich is known for making big-budget action movies, but his last real hit was in 2009 with “2012.”

Here are his last five movies, how much they cost to make, and how much they earned at the box office (not included is the critically panned “Stonewall,” which never received a wide release in 2015):

“Midway” (2019) — $100 million budget; $17.9 million opening; $56.8 million domestic total; $127.4 million global total

“Independence Day: Resurgence” (2016) — $165 million budget; $41 million opening; $103 million domestic total; $390 million global total

“White House Down” (2013) — $150 million budget; $24.8 million opening; $205 million global total

“Anonymous” (2011) — $30 million budget; $1 million opening; $4.5 million domestic total; $15.4 million global total

“2012” (2009) — $200 million budget; $65.2 million opening; $166.1 million domestic total; $791.2 million global total

“Moonfall” was hit with mostly negative reviews and has a 40% Rotten Tomatoes critic score.

“While [Emmerich’s] film ‘2012’ in particular was overwhelming in its passion for turning mass death into a roller coaster thrill ride with two kids in the backseat, here is ‘Moonfall,’ which proves a boring apocalypse movie is worse than one fixated on how we are all doomed,” Nick Allen wrote for RogerEbert.com.

It marks the latest disappointment for the studio Lionsgate, which has had little luck at the box office during the pandemic at a time when anything that isn’t a franchise tentpole or horror movie has struggled. The studio accounted for just 2.24% of the domestic box office in 2021, according to the data firm Comscore.

However, the top movie at the box office over the weekend was the rare hit to not fall in either category. Paramount’s “Jackass Forever,” which cost $10 million to make, grossed $23.5 million domestically. Every “Jackass” movie has opened No. 1 at the box office.

The movie received the best reviews of the “Jackass” film franchise with an 85% Rotten Tomatoes critic score.

“‘Jackass Forever’ is a kinder, gentler Jackass, but thankfully, it’s not a more mature one,” Bilge Ebiri wrote for Vulture.

Here were the top five movies at the domestic box office over the weekend:

“Jackass Forever” — $23.5 million “Moonfall” — $10 million “Spider-Man: No Way Home” — $9.6 million “Scream” — $4.7 million “Sing 2” — $4.2 million