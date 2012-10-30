An Entire New Jersey Borough Is Underwater After A Levee Break

Moonachie

A borough in New Jersey was in the process of being evacuated early this morning after a levee broke and submerged the entire borough underwater.New Jersey State Police Sgt. Adam Grossman said by phone this morning that the levee in Moonachie, N.J., broke around 12:30 a.m. and forced a furious evacuation in both Moonachie and the surrounding towns of Little Ferry and Carlstadt.



“Emergency responders immediately came on scene,” Grossman said. “We are trying to get everyone out.” He added that surrounding towns are providing boats in the evacuation effort.

Grossman said that more than 1,000 people in the area may need to eventually be evacuated. So far, about 200 have successfully gotten out. He said there have been no injuries or deaths reported thus far.

Jeanne Baratta, the chief of staff for the Bergen County executive, told the Bergen Record that Moonachie “has lost their fire department, their police department and their municipal building.”

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said this morning on the Today show that the damage to his state is “almost incalculable.”

