LISTEN: British Man Phones Police After Mistaking Moon For UFO

Hertfordshire Police have released this audio of a local man who called 999 (the UK’s version of 911) after seeing what he believed to be a UFO.



Moments later, the man was forced to phone back when it occurred to him that the UFO was in fact the moon.

Hertfordshire Police have released a statement saying that they released the video to show how time can be wasted around Halloween with bogus calls.

LISTEN:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

(h/t The Week, Digital Spy)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.