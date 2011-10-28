LISTEN: British Man Phones Police After Mistaking Moon For UFO

Hertfordshire Police have released this audio of a local man who called 999 (the UK’s version of 911) after seeing what he believed to be a UFO.
Moments later, the man was forced to phone back when it occurred to him that the UFO was in fact the moon.
Hertfordshire Police have released a statement saying that they released the video to show how time can be wasted around Halloween with bogus calls.
LISTEN:
(h/t The Week, Digital Spy)
