The Revolutionary 'Moon Shots' Google Is Working On Right Now

People love Google because of the many ways it has made our lives better.

With search, it put the apparent sum of human knowledge a keystroke away.

Google Maps made driving directions and transit routes accessible and reliable.

Gmail made email a less horrendous experience and forced AOL, Yahoo, and others to improve their offerings for millions of users.

Now, CEO Larry Page has decided to take on challenges that will actually change the world, not just your laptop.

From self-driving cars that will reduce traffic fatalities to biotech research aimed at combating ageing, these “moon shots” could change how we think about and use technology on a daily basis.

