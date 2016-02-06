A popular juice shop is selling $65 bottles of 'dust'

A popular Los Angeles health food store is selling bottles of “dust” that promise to improve skin and health for between $55 and $65 per bottle.

The bottles of Brain Dust, Beauty Dust, Sex Dust, and others are available at the health food shop Moon Juice, which is “Hollywood’s favourite juice bar,” according to Elle.

According to its website, Moon Juice “represents a holistic lifestyle that goes far beyond juices, milks, and snacks. It’s a healing force, an etheric potion, a cosmic beacon for those seeking out beauty, wellness and longevity.” Aren’t we all looking for that cosmic beacon?

Some of Moon Juice’s goods are standard healthy-person fare (a $9 green juice, for instance, and full-throttle cleanses for the brave). There are raw snacks, chocolates, fermented foods and nut cheeses, fancy versions of pantry staples like $15 oats, and almond milks.

But the most unique offerings are the tonics and dusts.

The shop sells “dusts,” such as Brain Dust ($55), Goodnight Dust ($55), Action Dust ($55), Sex Dust ($60), Beauty Dust ($65) and Spirit Dust ($65). You can collect them all for $340, or you can purchase any one of these dusts in a liquid tonic form for $8.

But what do these dusts do?

According to Moon Juice’s website, Action Dust contains astragalus, ginseng, schisandra, eleuthro, rhodiola, and stevia. Per the website, it’s “an ancient elite formula to support your peak performance, stamina and longevity, while aiding in healthy recovery. Imbibe this athletic, adaptogenic, potion to regulate the body’s vital energy, healthy metabolic function and maximise your ability to withstand stress and injury.”

It instructs users to “add one teaspoon to 8oz of any hot or cold liquid. Delicious with nut milk water or tea. Makes approximately 25 servings depending on taste and desired level of potency. Don’t be afraid to double dose!”



Beauty Dust promises “glowing supple skin, lustrous shiny hair and twinkling bright eyes, are holistically bestowed from the inside out.”

Brain Dust swears it will give you “superior states of cognitive flow, clarity, memory, creativity, alertness and a capacity to handle stress.”

Spirit Dust is “alchemized with adaptogens known to promote awareness, creativity and joy for a peaceful mind and expanded existence.” Good Night Dust “effectively lull you into your naturally inherent nocturnal rhythms.”

You know what sex dusts will do.



The owner of the Moon Juice shop, Amanda Chantal Bacon, told Elle how she incorporates some of these ingredients into her daily routine.

Here are some highlights that she shared with Elle:

“At 8am, I had a warm, morning chi drink on my way to the school drop off, drunk in the car! It contains more than 25 grams of plant protein, thanks to vanilla mushroom protein and stone ground almond butter, and also has the super endocrine, brain, immunity, and libido- boosting powers of Brain Dust, cordyceps, reishi, maca, and Shilajit resin.” “At 9:30am, I drink 16 ounces of unsweetened, strong green juice, which is my alkalizer, hydrator, energizer, source of protein and calcium, and overall mood balancer. It’s also my easy, ‘lazy,’ and delicious skin regime. I also take three tablespoons of bee pollen. I love Moon Juice’s soft and chewy bee pollen — it’s a creamy, candy-like treat that gives me my daily B-vitamin blast, and also helps feed my skin and aids hormone production. I’ll also grab a handful of activated cashews. I try to get these in every day for their brain chemistry magic. I chase this with a shot of pressed turmeric root in freshly squeezed grapefruit juice.” “If I’m home around 3pm, I always reach for coconut yogurt with cardamom, dried figs, walnuts, and apricots from a weekend farm visit — and a chunk of raw dark chocolate.”

This makes Sakara Life and its beauty water look tame.

