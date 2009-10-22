Moody's Warns US To Slash Debt Or Risk AAA Rating

Strong language from Moody’s on the sorry shape of the US balance sheet.



Reuters: The United States, which posted a record deficit in the last fiscal year, may lose its Aaa-rating if it does not reduce the gap to manageable levels in the next 3-4 years, Moody’s Investors Service said on Thursday.

…

“The Aaa rating of the U.S. is not guaranteed,” said Steven Hess, Moody’s lead analyst for the United States said in an interview with Reuters Television. “So if they don’t get the deficit down in the next 3-4 years to a sustainable level, then the rating will be in jeopardy.”

