Moody's Warns Spain That Its Local Governments Could Drag Down Its Rating

Photo: VancityAllie via Flickr

Worries that Spain’s autonomous communities are in hot water appear to be confirmed.According to Bloomberg, the regions’ debt is “credit negative,” adding that Spain’s central government will have to pick up the slack and outperform its own deficit target in order to “offset the regional governments’ poor financial results.”



The report cited regional debts amounting to 1.2% of GDP.

These new credit ratings concerns play out on the backdrop of a political drama between Spain’s two major political parties, opposition Partido Popular (PP) and the incumbent Partido Socialista Obrero Español (PSOE).

After taking gubernatorial control of most of the country’s regions in May, the PP accused the outgoing PSOE of vastly understating communities’ debts. The PP will likely crush the PSOE in national elections this November.

