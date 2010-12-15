Moody's Warns Of Another Spanish Downgrade, And Markets Are Sliding

You know, it did seem like things had been too quit in Europe lately. Thanks Moody’s for ending that. The rating agency overnight warned that it could downgrade Spain at some point because, well… you know. Still it said that it believed the country was ultimately still solvent.



Markets are sliding across the board.

From FinViz, overnight S&P futures:

