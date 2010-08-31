Moody's Warns That China's Latest Bank Re-Capitalizations Were Smoke And Mirrors

Moody’s apparently isn’t buying China’s recent bank recapitalization efforts.



The credit ratings firm has renewed its warning that China’s financial system remains exposed to a potential crisis should rapid economic growth slow sharply.

Telegraph:

The banks are expanding their balance sheets rapidly through higher leverage – a policy that relies entirely on the continuance of torrid growth.

“Pain lies ahead if China’s economic growth slows and the banking business model cannot adjust accordingly in time,” said Yvonne Zhang, the agency’s senior China analyst.

Primarily, the firm is at pains to point out that you can’t reduce overall leverage in the financial system by using debt to inject ‘equity’ capital into banks:

Moody’s said China Investment Corporation (CIC), the country’s sovereign wealth fund, borrowed $8bn (£5.1bn) last week to recapitalise three state-owned banks, using debt rather than genuine equity to boost bank capital.

The agency said that beefing up the banks by this method is “credit negative” for China as a whole: “The increases in assets and equity are artificial and without real economic substance. The increase in reported equity enables the banks to lend more and effectively leverages up the system.”

The agency does not explore why the CIC is resorting to debt to carry out these transactions, but the practice looks bizarre from the outside and prompts questions over the resources of the fund itself.

So you can’t use debt to replace debt. Hopefully, even the upstart ratings firm Dagong can agree with that.

So has China’s recent bank recapitalization effort, aimed at shoring up a financial system riddled with suspected bad loans, been mostly smoke and mirrors?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.