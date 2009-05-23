Moody's: US AAA Rating Not Guaranteed Forever

President Barack Obama is not concerned about a possible change in the United States’ triple-A credit rating, the White House said Friday.

The dollar dropped to its lowest level this year Friday and was on track for its biggest weekly fall in two months on concerns about the United States’ AAA-rating status.

Moody’s Investor Service Thursday said it was comfortable with its triple-A sovereign rating on the United States, but the rating was not guaranteed forever.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.